Judge tosses Trump's Twitter lawsuit

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump brought against social media giant Twitter. The former president sued after Twitter permanently suspended him in the wake of his remarks immediately following the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Twitter was concerned about the potential of Trump inciting further violence.

Trump, along with the far-right American Conservative Union, headed by Matt Schlapp, and five individuals who also had been banned sued Twitter.

CNBC reports the lawsuit asked California federal district court Judge James Donato to rule the federal Communications Decency Act was unconstitutional. The judge did leave room for Trump to file his lawsuit again.

Just two weeks ago Trump announced he had no desire to return to Twitter and would communicate with his followers via his nascent yet highly mocked platform Truth Social.