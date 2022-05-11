Joe Manchin joins Republicans opposing bill to codify Roe v. Wade because it “goes too far”

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on Wednesday that he would vote against a bill that would codify abortion rights for women.

Manchin told reporters that he was not prepared to support Democratic legislation to protect abortion rights at a federal level.

"We're going to be voting on a piece of legislation that I will not vote for today," Manchin said. "But I would vote for a Roe v. Wade codification. I was hopeful for that. I found out yesterday in caucus that wasn't going to be."

Manchin said that he believes the Democratic bill "goes too far."

"The legislation would codify the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that gave constitutional protection to abortion rights and, crucially, prevent states from acting to remove or alter those protections in the future," The Guardian reported. "Manchin also voted against the women's health protection act of 2021 earlier this year, so his opposition is not entirely surprising."

Watch the video below.