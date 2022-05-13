5 horror movies on Netflix to stream on Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is coming so, of course, those looking to celebrate the inauspicious day are in search of movies to watch. Streaming will be your best bet to find terrifying tales for this unofficial holiday. If you're looking for horror movies on Netflix, we've got you covered!

While the streamer has more than one classic, we've decided our list of five thrillers would run the gamut of horror potential. From period pieces like "We Summon the Darkness" to the teen slasher "Fear Street," there's something on our list for the most enthusiastic fans of the genre and those who just like to dip into a slasher for the holidays to get their thrills, chills, and frights.

Also on our list is a reboot of a classic starring two CW stars. Horror is typically the genre many actors start out in or TV celebrities end up leading. Remember, the '90s and '00s were fueled by thrillers starring Hollywood's most sought after heartthrobs and leading ladies. That's been less of the case in the decades that have followed, but it's still nice to see familiar faces from our favorite television shows. There's even a film with a "Stranger Things" actress on this list.

So, without further ado, here are five horror movies on Netflix to watch on Friday, May 13!

Horror movies on Netflix to stream on Friday the 13th

"Friday the 13th" (2009)

Cast: Jared Padalecki, Danielle Panabaker, Amanda Righetti, Derek Mears, Travis Van Winkle, Aaron Yoo, Jonathan Sadowski, Julianna Guill, Ben Feldman, Arlen Escarpeta, Ryan Hansen, Willa Ford, Nick Mennell, America Olivo, Kyle Davis, and Richard Burgi

Synopsis:

This reboot sees "Supernatural's" Jared Padalecki in the lead role as Clay Miller, a young man in search of his missing sister at Crystal Lake. His search, however, puts him in the path of the hockey-masked serial killer, Jason Voorhees. In a night, he and the other young adults at the camp site, will never forget, Clay will have to fight to survive. The movie also stars "​​​​​​​The Flash's" Danielle Panabaker.

"The Conjuring" (2013)

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Lili Taylor, Shanley Caswell, Hayley McFarland, Joey King, Mackenzie Foy, Kyla Deaver, Shannon Kook, John Brotherton, Sterling Jerins, Marion Guyot, Morganna Bridgers, and Amy Tipton

Synopsis:

When the Perrons moved into their Rhode Island farmhouse, they'd anticipated an adjustment period as they got used to their new home. The family didn't realize that the house came with occupants of the supernatural variety until strange and terrifying incidents began to happen.

Unsure of how to cleanse their home of spirits, the Perrons reach out to Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators and demonlogists who may have the solution to their horrifying problem. "The Conjuring" is the first movie in a series.

"Hush" (2016)

Cast: John Gallagher Jr., Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, and Emma Graves

Synopsis:

From the mind of Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel, Hush is a horror movie that plays into its lead's experience of the world. Maddie Young is both mute and deaf. She's also a critically acclaimed writer whose book, "Midnight Mass," has received rave reviews. In order to capture more success, Maddie sequesters herself in a house in the woods. Her decision, however, puts her in mortal danger when a masked killer appears in her window.

"We Summon the Darkness" (2020)

Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Amy Forsyth, Logan Miller, Austin Swift, Johnny Knoxville, Allison McAtee, and Tanner Beard

Synopsis:

When Alexis, Val, and Beverly head out on a road trip to a heavy metal concert, they're expecting a great show and some wild times. What they get, however, are some unexpected new friends and a satanic murder spree that upends their plans.

"Fear Street Part One: 1994" (2021)

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Maya Hawke, Charlene Amoia, David W. Thompson, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Jeremy Ford, and Matthew Zuk

Synopsis:

The first movie in the "Fear Street" trilogy will have you hooked and ready to dive deeper into this film series. It all starts in Shadyside, a town notorious for its murder rate. Deena and her friends accidentally awaken a legendary witch who's hellbent on punishing the town's residents for what was done to her 300 years ago. Expect blood, gore, and flashbacks mixed in with a little teen romance, angst, and a killer soundtrack.