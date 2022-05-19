"Loki" creator teases "more mischief" ahead in season 2

There's always more on the way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest Marvel movie is "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) go on a universe-hopping adventure to avoid getting horrifically murdered by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). It's an outrageously fun time filled with surprise cameos and shocking turns.

Michael Waldron wrote the screenplay for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but he was already a regular face at Marvel before that with his Disney+ series "Loki." It should come as no surprise that while Waldron is out talking up Doctor Strange's latest adventure, the topic of "Loki" season 2 has come up. As of now it's the only one of the live-action Marvel shows on Disney+ to be renewed for a second season, and while Waldron won't be returning as showrunner for this one, he's still got plenty to say about it.

Loki writer promises "more mischief" in season 2

Waldron recently talks with Syfy Wire and hinted at what lies ahead for everyone's favorite trickster god. "More mischief, lemme tell ya," Waldron said. "It's gonna be fun and we've got a great story. [Writer and co-producer] Eric Martin is taking over as head writer, and we're all working on it together, and I'm excited. It's gonna be great."

As for when "Loki" season 2 will actually start filming, Waldron's keeping things close to his chest. Although Tom Hiddleston (Loki) may have spilled the beans already. "Tom was talking about that recently, I should throw him under the bus," Waldron said. "I don't know . . . he gave some timeline. So whatever he said, subtract that from when it is now and that's my answer."

Waldron is most likely referring to an interview Hiddleston did in late April. "We're in it already. I mean, we're not filming, but we're in prep, but we start in like six weeks or something," the actor said. "So we're in full steam ahead in terms of a script and story and it's really exciting. Yeah, I can't say too much, but lots of questions to be answered."

If we crunch the numbers and the dates, that means that "Loki" should start filming early next month. The Film & Television Industry Alliance lists the start of Loki's shooting schedule as June 6, 2022, which lines up pretty well with these teases from Hiddleston and Waldron.

In the meantime, "Loki" season 1 is still available to stream on Disney+. It's a pretty good primer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," since Loki and Sylvie did break the multiverse and all.