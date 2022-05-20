Trump-appointed judge hits Mike Lindell with sanctions for “frivolous” voting machine lawsuit

On Thursday, Bloomberg Law reported that MyPillow CEO and pro-Trump election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and his attorneys face sanctions for a "frivolous" lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The decision was handed down by federal judge Carl Nichols, an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

"A federal judge in Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on Lindell and his former lawyers as part of a decision throwing out the CEO's defamation lawsuits against Dominion Voting Systems Inc. and Smartmatic Corp., which were falsely placed at the center of a vast conspiracy theory after the election," said the report.

"Lindell, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, filed his suit after the companies sued him for defamation over his election-fraud claims," said the report. "Nichols said the CEO failed to properly allege a conspiracy by the two companies or back up his claim that they defamed him. The judge also partially granted Smartmatic's motion for sanctions and fees. The amount will be decided later."

Lindell has repeatedly claimed, with no evidence, that he is on the verge of "reinstating" Trump to office with his legal actions.

"The CEO claimed in his suit that Dominion and Smartmatic 'weaponized' the courts in an act of 'lawfare' to silence him," the report noted. "Lindell has said all the evidence of the conspiracy he alleges is on his website and that the Supreme Court will eventually expose it and rule in his favor."