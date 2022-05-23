Conservative group that helped take down Madison Cawthorn has a new target: Lauren Boebert

In an interview with the Daily Beast's Matt Lewis, one of the members of the conservative group that pulled out all the stops to make sure that Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., lost his primary last Tuesday claimed that they are focusing their energy on also making Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a one-term House member.

According to the conservative Lewis, it is possible that Boebert will be "Cawthornized" with an onslaught of attacks about her scandals that could be more effective in her case because her district is not as solidly red as it was when she won in 2020.

As David Wheeler of the American Muckrakers PAC explained, his group would never go as far as releasing a nude video of Boebert like they did to Cawthorn in the primary campaign's waning days, but said they would attempt to capitalize on her personal life which, like Cawthorn's, seems to be "an absolute mess."

With columnist Lewis going over Boebert -- and her husband's -- well-documented brushes with the law, he added, "there will be no dearth of material to use against Boebert, including things that are yet to emerge (scandals are sort of like cockroaches—for every one you see, there are probably a hundred hiding)."

Speaking personally Lewis, wrote, "As a conservative, I'm certainly happy to trade toxic Republicans like Cawthorn and Boebert for more mainstream conservative Republicans," before adding, "Obviously, we are talking about negative campaigning here. There's something about that feels inherently dirty, even if these candidates are beyond the pale. I think part of the story, though, is that groups like American Muckrakers are fulfilling a niche that was once performed by political parties and local newspapers."

"It won't be easy, but it seems at least possible that Boebert will continue the trend that started last week with Cawthorn's defeat. If that happens, it's game on," he added before suggesting, "Defeating flawed politicians like Cawthorn and Boebert after one term would serve as a sort of course correction and send a message to everyone else."

"Not everyone is Harry Houdini. Not everyone is Donald Trump. Sometimes people are held accountable. Sometimes, the empire strikes back," he concluded.

You can read more here.