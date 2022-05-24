Video: Georgia GOP frontrunner Herschel Walker claims Trump "never said" election was stolen

"I think reporters said that," Walker bizarrely claimed. "I've never heard President Trump ever say that."

By David Edwards

Published May 24, 2022 1:30PM (EDT)

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and former president Donald J Trump hold a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021 (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Hershel Walker, the leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, insisted that former President Donald Trump has never said that the 2020 election was rigged or stolen.

In a video that was shared on Twitter this week, Walker speaks to a reporter who questions him about Trump's false election claims.

"I think you -- I think reporters said that," Walker insists. "I don't know whether President Trump ever said that because he never said that to me."

"He says it over and over," the reporter notes.

"No, no, no, no," Walker replies. "I've never heard President Trump ever say that."

Watch the video below.


