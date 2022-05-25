Manchin declares he'd do “anything” to address guns after Texas shooting — except filibuster reform

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has vowed to do "anything" he can to help pass "common sense" legislation after a gunman opened fire and claimed the lives of more than 20 victims at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

"It makes no sense at all why we can't do common sense things and try to prevent some of this from happening. It's all just unbelievable how we've gotten as a society that someone could be that deranged and this sick," Manchin lamented.

However, there is just one problem with that promise. According to HuffPost, Manchin's efforts do not include eliminating the filibuster which would open the door for more opportunities to pass pieces of legislation. When asked if he would consider supporting the possible elimination of the filibuster, Manchin made it clear he'd stop short of doing so.

"The filibuster is the only thing that prevents us from total insanity," Manchin told reporters as he reiterated the arguments he's posed regarding other key issues.

"You would think there would be enough common sense" among Senate Republicans to pass sound legislation on gun control, Manchin also added. However, that does not appear to be the case. Since passing legislation with the filibuster in place requires a total of 60 votes, that means 10 Republicans would have to cast votes in favor of the proposed initiative.

Most Republican lawmakers have argued that Congress should not have a considerable role in addressing gun rights and the violence that ensued as a result of the United States' lacking restrictions on gun control. HuffPost pointed to remarks made by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., as an example of opposing Republican views.

"These people who say guns are a problem? I feel sorry for them, I really do," said Tuberville.

However, Democrats argue otherwise as many are calling for heightened gun control measures. "It's one thing to say that, regardless of the facts, you should just do something," Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said in agreement with the demands for more gun control legislation. "The question is whether something you would do would actually make a difference."

The reignited calls for gun control legislation came shortly after the shooting took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Reports have revealed the gunman opened fire on a school campus where certain staff members are allowed to be armed under Texas state law. However, being armed did not prevent the shooting.