"Alternative facts": Harsh book reviews for Kellyanne Conway's new memoir

In a book review for the Guardian, attorney Lloyd Green claimed there are few reasons for anyone who has ever listened to former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway defend the former president to buy her new book, "Here's The Deal: A Memoir" which he labeled as "thoroughly selective when it comes to inconvenient truths."

Conway, is currently making the rounds of the cable news shows to plug her book, often clashing with her hosts.

As Green points out, her book may be "readable" but she has a knack for omitting anything that would cast a negative light on her former boss, with the reviewer saying the woman who memorably created the excuse "alternative facts" to dodge hard questions deployed the same strategy in her book.

Writing "Like most Trump memoirs, Conway's book revels in selective recall as well as settling scores," he added, "Some realities cut too close to the bone. Despite acknowledging Trump's loss in 2020, Conway is silent on his infamous post-election call with Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, in which he sought to overturn Joe Biden's victory," with Green adding, "The only thing missing was the president telling Raffensperger he was receiving an offer he couldn't refuse."

"Unsurprisingly, Conway has few kind words for [President Joe] Biden. She recounts the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and rightly tags his administration for inflation. But she also blames the president for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and for Iran threatening nuclear breakout," green points out before adding, "Hello, alternative facts. In February, Trump praised Vladimir Putin as smart and denigrated Nato. These days, Putin is under siege and Nato is the club to join. This somehow escapes Conway's attention."

According to the reviewer, Conway's book appears to be an attempt to spill the beans on the Trump Administration in such a way that it won't keep her from landing a job with Trump should he run again in 2024.

"Conway remains in the arena. Here's the Deal doubles as an audition for a campaign slot in 2024," he wrote before adding, " In Trumpworld, few are ever permanently banished. Conway should ask Steve Bannon. He could tell her some things."

