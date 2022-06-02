Buffalo shooter charged with domestic terrorism

This Wednesday, a grand jury charged the white supremacist accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder, POLITICO reports.

The 25-count indictment against 18-year-old Payton Gendron also charges him of murder and attempted murder as a hate crime and weapons possession. He was previously charged with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to investigators, Gendron drove about three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, to the supermarket in Buffalo with the intention of killing as many Black people as possible.