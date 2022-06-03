DeSantis administration used threat of $27M fine to bully Special Olympics to drop vaccine rule

The state of Florida this week threatened to fine the Special Olympics tens of millions of dollars over its vaccination requirements.

As reported by ABC News' Jay O'Brien, the Florida Department of Health sent a letter to Special Olympics International this week informing the organization that it would slap them with a fine of $27.5 million for violating Florida's rules against requiring vaccinations against COVID-19.

In their letter, the state said that it had heard from families of athletes who complained about the requirements and had decided to take action.

In response, the Special Olympics decided to rescind its requirements and told the state, "We don't want to fight, we want to play."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for pushing the Special Olympics to back off during a Friday press briefing, notes O'Brien.

"This will be a relief to a lot of the athletes," DeSantis said. "There's a significant number of them who were in limbo up until this week."

DeSantis for the last two years has been on a crusade against any and all COVID-related public health restrictions and has even barred cruise ships from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination before boarding vessels.