Fox News hosts complain Biden has “given up”: He’s “not even playing golf like other presidents”

A quartet of Fox News panelists threw a fit on Monday because they believe that President Joe Biden has not been spending enough time playing golf.

Biden "was off Friday, Saturday, Sunday. He's off today, no events, and he's not even playing golf like other presidents. He can play at any course he wants to and he doesn't even play golf. It's like he's given up and the American people see it," host Jesse Watters complained.

"Because he's not playing golf," Watters' colleague, Greg Gutfield, interjected.

Biden is known for returning to his house in Delaware on weekends, a routine that stretches back to the beginning of his decades-long career in the United States Senate and continued while he served as vice president from 2009 to 2017. But, now that he is the president, Biden has the ability to do his job from pretty much anywhere on the planet.

Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, charged American taxpayers more than $141,000,000 on hundreds of golf outings at his numerous compounds during his single term as commander in chief, according to an October 31st, 2020 fact-check in USAToday.

Consequently, a significant portion of that money flowed into his family's coffers.

The Washington Post's Phillip Bump published an analysis of Trump's extensive golf tab shortly before Biden's inauguration on January 20th, 2021: