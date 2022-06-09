Pro-Trump Michigan GOP candidate for governor who marched on Capitol on Jan. 6 arrested in FBI raid

Ryan Kelley, a pro-Trump candidate for governor in Michigan, has been arrested by the FBI following a Thursday morning raid on his house, reports Crain's Detroit.

It is not immediately clear what charges have been filed against Kelley, whom polls show was leading in the primary to be the Michigan Republican Party's candidate for governor.

Charges are expected to be filed in court on Thursday afternoon.

As The Detroit News reports, Kelley has a long history of promoting false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.

In the past, Kelley even went so far as to encourage his supporters to unplug voting machines at polling places if "you see something you don't like happening with the machine."

The paper also reports that video from January 6th, 2021 appears to show Kelley yelling, "This is war, baby!" as he marched toward the Capitol in the wake of Trump's speech at the "Stop the Steal" rally.