The other day, after speaking with my mother, I was thinking about the best sandwich she packed for my lunch when I was in school. It was leftover meatloaf on white bread with mayo — hands down. So, I decided to make meatloaf. My recipe is simple and produces a moist flavorful loaf — no bells and whistles, just a plain ole meatloaf. In my opinion, it's comfort food at its most basic. I use ground beef and ground pork in mine; you can use all beef, just make sure its 80%, as you want the meat to be fairly fatty. The celery, carrot, parsley, and onion are ground in the food processor, which adds extra moistness. I use fresh bread crumbs and top the loaf off with ketchup. — Sdebrango

WHO: Sdebrango's two kitchen helpers are her pugs, Izzy and Nando.

WHAT: A no-frills meatloaf to make for dinner one day, then eat as a lunch sandwich the next.

HOW: Grind celery, carrots, onion, and parsley in a food processor. Mix with sautéed peppers and mushrooms, fresh bread crumbs, puréed tomato, and ground meat. Shape it into a loaf, cover with ketchup, and bake.

WHY WE LOVE IT: If you grew up with a meatloaf-making mother, this one is just like the kind she used to make. It has everything you love with none of the distractions. Tasty and simple with no fancy or weird ingredients, it requires no accompaniments except fresh bread. It's even better on a sandwich the next day — the flavor and texture only gets better with a little time. — The Editors

Meatloaf, Plain and Simple

Yields 1 big loaf Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 1 hour 10 minutes