Some helpful tips for recipe ingredient swaps and smoothie assembly:

• In the recipe, you can replace coconut yogurt with plain yogurt. Just make sure it is unsweetened.

• To make strawberry slices into heart shapes, take a strawberry and cut a v shape out of the top before slicing vertically.

• If half a cup of strawberries is not enough to get your blender going, you may have to add up to 2 cups more strawberries in order for them to purée completely.

• To get crisp, even layers It is highly recommended you make the chia layer the night before, and use a spoon to add each layer to the cup instead of pouring them in.

• The best (and funnest) way to drink this smoothie is with a straw.

• You can keep any extra layers chilled in tightly sealed containers for up to a week.

• Have fun mixing up the ingredients! I have done a yellow version with mango instead, for example.

Hear more about this recipe from Anita on our podcast The Genius Recipe Tapes. — Genius Recipes

Watch this recipe

Diana Yen's Strawberry Rose Smoothie, from Anita Shepherd

Yields 2 servings Prep Time 10 minutes