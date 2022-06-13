Some helpful tips for recipe ingredient swaps and smoothie assembly:
• In the recipe, you can replace coconut yogurt with plain yogurt. Just make sure it is unsweetened.
• To make strawberry slices into heart shapes, take a strawberry and cut a v shape out of the top before slicing vertically.
• If half a cup of strawberries is not enough to get your blender going, you may have to add up to 2 cups more strawberries in order for them to purée completely.
• To get crisp, even layers It is highly recommended you make the chia layer the night before, and use a spoon to add each layer to the cup instead of pouring them in.
• The best (and funnest) way to drink this smoothie is with a straw.
• You can keep any extra layers chilled in tightly sealed containers for up to a week.
• Have fun mixing up the ingredients! I have done a yellow version with mango instead, for example.
Hear more about this recipe from Anita on our podcast The Genius Recipe Tapes. — Genius Recipes
Diana Yen's Strawberry Rose Smoothie, from Anita Shepherd
Ingredients
For chia pudding layer:
- 1 cup coconut water
- 1 cup coconut yogurt
- 2 tablespoons agave
- 1/4 teaspoon rosewater
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup chia seeds
For strawberry layers:
- 1/2 cup fresh strawberries, stemmed and halved
- 1 cup coconut yogurt
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1/4 cup ice
- 2 tablespoons agave, plus more for dipping strawberry slices
- Fresh sliced strawberries and coconut flakes, to garnish
Directions
- Make Chia Pudding: Whisk coconut water, yogurt, agave, rosewater, and vanilla extract together in a bowl or quart container. Pour in chia seeds and whisk. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or overnight.
- Make Strawberry Purée: Place 1/2 cup fresh strawberries in a blender and purée until smooth. Set aside.
- Make Strawberry Smoothie: Place coconut yogurt, frozen strawberries, ice and agave into a blender. Blend until smooth.
- To assemble, carefully dip strawberry slices in a little agave and press firmly against the inside of each glass to decorate. Fill glasses in layers with strawberry purée, chia pudding, and strawberry smoothie. Top with coconut flakes. Serve cold.
