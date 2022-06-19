Kellyanne Conway bad-mouths her own husband during live interview

When Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN with host Michael Smerconish, things quickly went awry when he asked her about the chapter in her book that speaks of her husband, George Conway. Instead of focusing on the question, Conway spiraled off into a rant about her husband's stance on former President Donald Trump.

In fact, Conway's rant was so intense that Smerconish was barely able to get a word in. The highly-publicized couple has made headlines multiple times for their clash on Trump. Their feud began when George Conway publicly launched his attack against the former president on Twitter.

During the interview, Kellyanne Conway was also asked about her marital state given their political clash. She wasted no time weighing in.

"You know, in 2016, known as the year of the tweet, George Conway sent zero tweets," she began. "Now he's sent over 100,000. He can change his mind about Donald Trump, this is a free country, George has no allegiance to a political party or presidential candidate but his vows to me I feel were broken because we were all in."

She went on to discuss her book.

"You know, I also write in the book, Michael, that people like to say without Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump would not have gotten elected president of the United States, that's debatable," she said during the Saturday morning interview. "But without George Conway urging, if not insisting me, his wife, to take that campaign management job and helping out with more with the kids and home, I don't see how I could be the campaign manager the level I was. George was my partner."

"Did you ever say, George, what the hell are you doing here?" Smerconish asked.

"I did and that's in the book," she shot back. "All I got was a steady diet of 'Trump, Trump, Trump.' I will tell you that I know he's billed differently now, but for the three years, he was mentioned 48 times by the New York Times. He was mentioned 45 of the 48 times as, quote, 'Kellyanne Conway's husband.' We should be honest about how everybody came to know him and that he became some kind of resistance folk hero but not at a small cost.

"I feel that I should have known ahead of time if this thing called the Lincoln Project was going to exist there were going to be ads, dumping an op-ed the next day, his tweets are going to be about my boss," she continued. "Again, just so your viewers who are saying 'why did you have her on? I turned off the TV,' although they didn't or are reading online, they should know that George -- I feel like I was owed an explanation. And this is not the situation, I gave up millions of dollars to go be a public servant in the White House. George wanted to have a big job in the Trump administration, we moved our family to Washington as a family. He changed his mind about Donald Trump somewhere along the way. Famously, Donald Trump never changes. I didn't change my mind."

Shortly after the interview, Smerconish addressed critical responses to him having Kellyanne Conway on the show. During the interview, many frustrated viewers tweeted their concerns. His remarks came after one viewer even demanded that the interview footage be taken down.