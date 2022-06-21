A fudgy cheesecake with a two-ingredient filling and two-ingredient crust

Fudgy, tangy cheesecake with a two-ingredient filling and two-ingredient crust. Yes, it's possible. The trick is to skip the oven, which, if you ask me, only leads to more trouble (like a water bath) and more ingredients (like eggs and flour). A no-bake approach makes this recipe as simple as mix, scrape, refrigerate, done. Most of the chocolate is melted and beaten into soft cream cheese until billowy, like a halfway point between ganache and frosting. The rest is chopped, then stirred in, so each bite has a little crunch. Bittersweet chocolate is often my go-to, but stick to semisweet here. It's our primary source of sweetness, since there's no added sugar, not even in the crust. If you want to skip measuring the chocolate, Nestle makes a 10-ounce bag of mini chips. And if you don't have (or want to buy) salted butter, you can use the same quantity of unsalted butter and increase the salt in the crust from 1/4 teaspoon to 1/2 teaspoon. And yes, you could skip the flaky salt on top, but do me a favor and try it on one bite first. It's striking, you'll see. — Emma Laperruque

Watch the recipe

Salty Chocolate Cheesecake

Yields 1 9-inch cake Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 5 minutes