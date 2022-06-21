“Abject failure”: Top Texas cop admits Uvalde response “antithetical” to decades of police training

Uvalde chief "decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children," says DPS Director Steven McCraw

By David Edwards

Published June 21, 2022 12:30PM (EDT)

Steven C. McCraw, Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety (2nd L), speaks with DPS State Troopers near Robb Elementary School on May 30, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Steven C. McCraw, Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety (2nd L), speaks with DPS State Troopers near Robb Elementary School on May 30, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw testified on Tuesday that the law enforcement response to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas was an "abject failure."

At a Texas state Senate hearing, McCraw said that officers put their own lives before the lives of children.

"Much has been done but much more needs to be done before this investigation is completed," McCraw told the special committee. "However, we do know this. There's compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb elementary was an abject failure and antithetical to everything we've learned over the last two decades since the Columbine massacre."

"Three minutes after the subject entered the west building, there were sufficient armed officers wearing body armor to isolate, distract and neutralize the subject," he continued. "The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children."

Photos released this week showed a group of police officers with assault-style rifles waiting in a school hallway instead of confronting the shooter.

Watch the video below from the Texas Senate.


David Edwards

MORE FROM David Edwards

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Partner Politics Raw Story Steven Mccraw Uvalde Shooting