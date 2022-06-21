Super simple, yet decadent, raspberry cheesecake brownies

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

I've never met a boxed brownie I didn't like. No matter how you mix it, their texture is always perfect, they stay fresh for a long time, and those boxed brownie edges are a thing of real beauty. I'm a baker but I never thought I'd meet a homemade brownie that I preferred to a boxed brownie for as long as I lived.

But then I met cocoa brownies. Cocoa brownies are made with cocoa powder, along with the usual eggs, butter, and sugar, instead of melted chocolate. They are chewier with a deeper chocolate flavor. In my opinion, they more closely resemble the texture of the boxed version. And you can make cocoa brownies all in one pot. Just melt the butter and the sugar together and stir in the rest. Brownies that include melted chocolate are denser and sweeter with and less chocolate-forward. While both are nice, cocoa brownies are just right tucked under a super-rich cheesecake layer. The contrast makes them exceptional.

This recipe takes the boxed brownie vibe to the next layer but if cheesecake isn't your thing, multiply the brownie recipe by 1.5 and bake it solo. You won't be disappointed. The cheesecake layer is customizable too! Instead of raspberry jam, try dulce de leche, chocolate-hazelnut spread, or even citrus curd.

One word of caution: Do not over-bake these guys. Look to the cheesecake for your doneness cue. It will be lightly browned but still a little jiggly. The brownie underneath may still be a little soft, but underdone is better than overdone in this case. No one wants a dry brownie. — Samantha Seneviratne

Watch the recipe

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies

Yields 1 8-inch pan Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 20 minutes