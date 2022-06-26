The 20 cutest dog breeds, according to science

Sorry, dog owners: Insisting your pet is the cutest creature on Earth doesn't necessarily make it true. Some dog breeds are objectively more adorable than others—at least according to a mathematical ratio that appears frequently in art and nature.

To quantify cuteness in dog breeds, MoneyBeach judged their face shapes against the Golden Ratio. This number (1.618 when rounded) shows up when the ratio of two quantities is the same as the ratio of their sum to the larger of the two quantities. Put more simply, it's when the smaller is to the larger as the larger is to the whole.

Even if you can't grasp the math behind it, you likely respond to the Golden Ratio when you see it. It appears in such aesthetic marvels as nautilus shells, Leonardo da Vinci's "Vitruvian Man," and Robert Pattinson's face. The facial configurations of many dog breeds also approach this magic number.

According to MoneyBeach's calculations, the Dalmatian is the cutest dog breed, with a face that adheres 67 percent to the Gold Ratio. The Irish water spaniel, wire fox terrier, Labrador, and basset hound also sport mugs that are scientifically proven to pull at our heartstrings. You can read the full list of the 20 cutest dog breeds based on science below.

The arrangement of your pet's facial features is just one factor that contributes to their appeal. A creature's helplessness and tininess also determines whether or not we find it cute. And if you've ever been hit with the urge to squeeze, bite, or crush your precious pet, science can explain why.