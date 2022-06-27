“I could have died”: Rudy Giuliani complains Fox News is burying his “assault” claims

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed on Monday that he could have "died" after a man slapped him on the back.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice with Steve Bannon, Giuliani recalled the alleged assault by supermarket employee Daniel Gill.

"I'm OK. I mean, I'm in pain," Giuliani told Bannon. "The guy knocked me forward two or three steps. Luckily, I didn't fall."

Giuliani said that he realized what was happening when the man who allegedly slapped him began yelling about abortion rights.

"He started yelling at me that I'm a woman killer," he recalled. "We have to arrest him because we have got to make a point of this. These people can't keep doing this. I mean, I'm 78, 79 -- I don't even remember."

Giuliani suggested that he could have "died," citing an uncle who passed away after falling down.

"The simple fact is they are violent and, basically, we're not," the former mayor opined. "That's why Jan. 6 is such an aberration and why I have my own thoughts about Jan. 6."

Bannon observed that he had not seen any coverage of Giuliani's alleged attack on Fox News.

Giuliani complained that Fox News had instead reported on Lee Zeldin, who is challenging his son for New York governor.

"But the fact that the mayor of New York, one of the only two living ex-mayors of New York and probably, I'd say modestly, the most famous was assaulted is not even on Fox," Giuliani said. "Even if Putin got assaulted it would be on Fox."

