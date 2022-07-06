“This is not a game”: Fulton County DA teases new round of subpoenas — and may target Trump himself

A Georgia prosecutor has said that she will not rule out calling former President Donald Trump before a special grand jury that is investigating his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis spoke to NBC's Blayne Alexander about her plans to issue new subpoenas to Trump associates.

"Yes," Willis replied, affirming that new subpoenas would be issued. "We'll just have to see where the investigation leads us. But I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game. This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious, is very important work and we're going to our due diligence in making sure that we look at all aspects of the case."

According to Alexander, Willis would not rule out a subpoena for Trump.

"Anything's possible," Willis reportedly said.

A group of Trump associates, including Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., received subpoenas from the grand jury this week.

