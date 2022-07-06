"Will not be public": Pat Cipollone agrees to interview with Jan. 6 committee — behind closed doors

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone has worked out a deal with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots to testify on Friday for a transcribed interview.

The appearance before the committee "will not be public," according to Haberman's source. What's more it's likely that Cipollone has only agreed to discuss a limited range of topics that will not infringe upon executive privilege concerns related to his work as the official White House counsel.

However, Haberman also reports that Cipollone's testimony is "expected to be videotaped, in the same way the committee has with other interviews, which they've then used during public hearings."

Cipollone has emerged as a key witness in the investigation after former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that he believed former President Donald Trump would be charged with multiple crimes if he followed through on his plans to march with supporters down to the Capitol building on January 6th, 2021.

What's more, former Trump Department of Justice officials testified that Cipollone pushed back against a plan hatched by former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark to send letters to state officials encouraging them to rescind their certifications of the 2020 election due to unspecified concerns about purported voter fraud.

Cipollone sat down for an informal interview with the J6 Committee this past April, but the committee has put more pressure on him to deliver formal testimony after several witnesses described key events where he was a central figure.