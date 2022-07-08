“Morton’s should be ashamed”: Kavanaugh sneaks out backdoor of restaurant after protesters show up

According to a report from the Politico Playbook, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to leave popular Washington D.C. eatery Morton's through a back door after a group of angry protesters showed up out front after he had been spotted.

The initial report came from Twitter account @ShutDown_DC, which tweeted "We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. @mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women."

Politico's Daniel Lippman subsequently confirmed the incident.

"On Wednesday night, D.C. protesters targeting the conservative Supreme Court justices, who signed onto the Dobbs decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion, got a tip that Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining at Morton's downtown D.C. location," the report states. "Protesters soon showed up out front, called the manager to tell him to kick Kavanaugh out."

The report adds that a person "familiar" with what happened claimed the Kavanaughs "did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal but left before dessert."

A spokesperson for Morton's issued a statement confirming the incident and expressing outrage claiming, "Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton's restaurant."

The statement continued, "Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency."

The controversial Kavanaugh, needless to say, has been on the receiving end of attacks after he claimed in his confirmation hearings that Roe v Wade is "... settled as precedent of the Supreme Court... it has been reaffirmed many times," only to vote to gut it weeks ago.