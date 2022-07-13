Alex Jones' ex-wife offers Jan. 6 committee "relevant insider" information

By Tom Boggioni

Published July 13, 2022 8:57AM (EDT)

US far-right radio show Alex Jones speaks to supporters of US President Donald Trump as they demonstrate in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2020, to protest the 2020 election. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
US far-right radio show Alex Jones speaks to supporters of US President Donald Trump as they demonstrate in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2020, to protest the 2020 election. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Hours after the House select committee investigating the Jam 6th insurrection completed their Tuesday nationally televised hearing, the former wife of Infowars founder Alex Jones took to Twitter and alerted the committee that she can help with their investigation on the uprising.

On Tuesday the committee worked on establishing the links between Donald Trump's Dec. 19 tweet stating "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!" and far-right militia groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who participated in the attack.

Infowars' Jones was also featured prominently in the hearing, shown promoting the rally that preceded the Capitol riot.

That appears to have inspired Jones' ex-wife Kelly Jones to take to Twitter to get the committee's attention.

Late Tuesday, over a video clip of her ex-husband exhorting a crowd to violence, she tweeted, "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share."

You can see her tweet below:


