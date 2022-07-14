FX’s "The Bear" officially renewed for Season 2! (Here’s what to expect)

FX's "The Bear "is officially back in business!

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the 2022 title has received a Season 2 renewal following endless praise for the show's first season. Rotten Tomatoes couldn't help but give the title a perfect score and general audiences were quick to rave about how much they see themselves in each and every one of the characters in the story, especially when it came to Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a young man who, despite having endless potential as a chef, finds more happiness in being surrounded by friends in his late brother's restaurant.

The rave reviews from critics and audiences alike certainly didn't go unnoticed by FX execs, hence why giving "The Bear" a second season was a no-brainer.

Here's what FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier had to say about the exciting news:

"The Bear" has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations. We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White's lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can't wait to get to work on season two.

Now that Season 2 is officially on the way, you probably have even more questions about what to expect. As always, we got you covered.

What will "The Bear" Season 2 be about?

Assuming that the upcoming sophomore season will follow the events of the first, we can safely assume that "The Bear" Season 2 will explore Carmy's journey running a new and improved version of his late brother's restaurant now that he has the money to sustain the business and his colleagues.

Despite the stress of finances lifted, we're sure that Carmy & Co. will still run into their fair share of problems. After all, the threat of gentrification still looms over their Chicago restaurant, the team still hasn't found the best way to cook great food at a healthy pace, and, above all, they are all still grieving the sudden death of Michael Berzatto, the former owner of the restaurant and Carmy's older brother.

Having said all this, we hope all the aforementioned issues, the personal lives of the team, and so much more will be explored further in the new season.

"The Bear" Season 2 cast

With the cast of "The Bear" being as stunning as they were, we can certainly expect that the gang of chefs will remain the same for the most part. White is sure to return as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri may very well reprise her role as Sydney Adamu, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be back as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich.

Also, we expect Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce, Edwin Lee Gibson, Abby Elliott, and Corey Hendrix to return as Tina, Marcus, Ebraheim, Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto, and Gary, respectively.

And last but not least, should season 2 have more of a focus on the backstory of Michael Berzatto, we expect "The Punisher "actor Jon Bernthal to be featured as a special guest star in an episode or two.

"The Bear" Season 2 release date

Fortunately for us, "The Bear" creator Christopher Storer did reveal to us that we won't have to wait an excruciatingly long time for his amazing title to return.

"We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched," Storer and showrunner Joanna Calo stated. "And we can't wait to bring you all back to 'The Bear' in 2023."

With this in mind, our final prediction is that "The Bear" season will return in either Winter 2023 or Spring 2023. But, then again, perhaps this FX show is already one step ahead of the game and may already have a second season cooking. Because of this, be sure to take our guesses with a grain of salt and stay tuned for official announcements.

All in all, we're super excited The Bear is returning with a second season. If you're just as thrilled as we are, be sure to show the series some love and stream every episode of "The Bear" today on Hulu.