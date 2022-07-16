Trump turns ex-wife's death into a fundraising opportunity

Shortly after the death of former President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana was confirmed by the Trump family on Thursday afternoon, the ex-commander in chief asked his supporters for donations to his Save America Political Action Committee.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social app.

That statement was subsequently copied and posted into an email that had a "DONATE TO SAVE AMERICA" link attached.

A screenshot of the solicitation was first posted to Twitter by MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell.

"Fundraising off this," she said.

Republicans against Trumpism also shared Trump's ill-timed cash grab.

"Donald Trump is fundraising off his ex-wife's death," the Trump tracking account tweeted. "There is no bottom."