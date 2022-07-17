A cheesy omelet duvet with gochujang fried rice that oozes warmth and comfort

This recipe is brought to you from the mystic land of Japan where the word "omelet," let's face it, really needs a new definition. Among many other unique styles of omelet invented in Japan, this particular one which I call "omelet duvet," is typically served on top of grilled eel rice bowl. A super fluffy, silky, almost fabric-like sheet of gently cooked eggs is folded up into a plushy square, yes, looking like a duvet. It's not only airy in appearance, and warm comfy and inviting, but in taste as well, giving almost a mouthful of hug to whatever vehicle it is delivered on. Especially, did I mention, that it is filled with gooey melty cheeses. It is the perfect flavor, textural and emotional contrast to this salty, spicy, and assertive fried rice boosted with caramelized kimchi, anchovies, and seasoned with Korean chili paste. A hug and a spank all in one bite. —Mandy @ Lady and pups
Watch this recipe
Ingredients
Fried Rice
- 1/3 pound ground beef or pork
- 1 teaspoon fish sauce
- 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 3 anchovy fillets
- 4 garlic cloves, finely minced
- 2 teaspoons chile flakes (optional)
- 1/4 cup gochujang paste
- 2 1/2 cups cooked short-grain sushi rice
- 3 tablespoons mushroom powder (optional)
- 3/4 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 scallions, finely diced
- 1/2 cup packed chopped kimchi (optional)
Cheesy Omelet
- 2 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon whole milk
- 3 large eggs
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 tablespoons clarified butter, melted, divided
- 65 grams The Laughing Cow spreadable cheese, room temperature
- 2 slices Gouda cheese
Directions
- Fried Rice: If using, stir fry the chopped kimchi with 1 tbsp vegetable oil over high heat until moisture has evaporated and browned on the edges, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.
- Mix the ground beef, fish sauce, and cornstarch together until even. In a large skillet, heat the canola oil and sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and anchovy fillets, breaking them apart with a spatula, and cook until the beef is browned on the edges and the anchovies have dissolved into the oil. Add the minced garlic, chile flakes, and kimchi, if using, and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the gochujang and cook for another 30 seconds, until the oil has taken on a dark red color. Add the cooked rice, breaking it apart with the spatula, then add the mushroom powder (if using), allspice, and black pepper. Stir and cook until the grains are evenly coated. Turn off the heat and mix in the diced scallions.
- Transfer into a medium bowl and use your spatula to make a tall, rounded mound out of the fried rice. Set aside.
- Cheesy Omelet: In a bowl, whisk the cornstarch and milk together until no lumps are left. Add the eggs and salt and whisk until even and no streaks of egg whites are left. Add 2 tablespoons of the melted clarified butter and whisk until combined. Pour into a 12" nonstick skillet and set over medium to medium-low heat. Continuously stir the eggs with a spatula to let the mixture warm up. Once the eggs start to curdle, swirl the skillet slowly to let the eggs run around the edges of the skillet. After about 1 minute, the eggs will thicken.
- Turn off the heat. Place a slice of Gouda in the middle, top with Laughing Cow cheese, and then top with another slice of Gouda. Use tongs to very gently lift up one edge of the omelet, just so you can slide your spatula underneath, and fold it over the cheese. Repeat with the opposite sides, then fold the other two sides over each other so the omelet looks like a folded duvet. Place the omelet seam side down on top of the mount of fried rice, then brush the rest of the melted clarified butter over the surface of the omelet. Serve immediately.
Shares