Indiana abortion doctor threatened after Amy Coney Barrett shares her website

According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor at the center of the shocking story about the 10-year-old Ohio girl who had to cross state lines for the procedure after she was raped, was previously warned by the FBI that they had a credible threat against her and her daughter after she was singled out on an anti-choice website once avidly promoted by now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The report notes that Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified last year that she stopped giving abortions at a clinic in South Bend after Planned Parenthood passed on a message from the FBI of a kidnapping plot against her daughter.

According to the report, "The Guardian reported in January that the names of six abortion providers, as well as their educational backgrounds and places of work, were listed on the website of an extreme anti-abortion group called Right to Life Michiana, in a section of the website titled 'Local Abortion Threat'. Bernard was among the list of doctors named on the extremist website."

The report notes that the website had previously been lauded by Coney Barrett when she was a law professor at Notre Dame.

"Barrett, who voted to overturn Roe v Wade last month, signed a two-page advertisement published by the group in 2006, while she was working as a professor at Notre Dame. It stated that those who signed "oppose abortion on demand and defend the right to life from fertilization to natural death". The second page of the ad called Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion, 'barbaric'. The advertisement was published in the South Bend Tribune by St Joseph County Right to Life, which merged with Right to Life Michiana in 2020," the report states.

According to the report, "Bernard is still listed on the Right to Life Michiana website," with the Guardian's Stephanie Kirchgaessner adding, "It is a common tactic employed by anti-abortion groups that supporters of abortion rights have said invites threats of violence and intimidation against abortion providers."