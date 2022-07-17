These homemade hot dogs are sure to be a hit at your next barbecue

I channeled my inner dad for this recipe. When I was growing up, my father didn't eat pork, so whenever we had a BBQ, we'd always get all-beef hot dogs. Also a jar of onion sauce from the supermarket, like the one that's served at hot dogs carts. The hot dog itself is really simple, made with freshly ground chuck and lots of spices. If you've never made sausage from scratch before, it's one of those processes that's a lot easier after you see it. I've got you covered — just watch the video below first. Sautéed in a tangy tomato sauce, with vinegar and red pepper flakes, the dirty onions remind me of ketchup. It's my favorite thing to get on a hot dog. Plus mustard, which yeah, you can make yourself. It's fun. — Romel Bruno
Ingredients
Hot Dogs
- 4 feet sausage casing
- 2 pounds beef chuck, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 teaspoon marjoram
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon chili flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon cane sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/3 cup yellow mustard seeds
- 1/3 cup brown mustard seeds
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons light or dark brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
- Kosher salt, to taste
Dirty Onions
- 3 tablespoons neutral oil, such as canola
- 2 large onions, medium-diced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar or honey
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- kosher salt, to taste
- water
Directions
- Hot Dogs: In warm water, soak the casing for about 1 hour. Leave it in the water while you start the filling.
- Place the beef in the freezer until very cold and firm, but not totally frozen (this helps with grinding).
- Using the large grinding plate, grind the beef into the bowl of a stand mixer. Now grind it again using the medium grinding plate. Place in the fridge for about 15 minutes to chill.
- Fit the stand mixer with the paddle attachment. To the bowl with the beef, add the rest of the ingredients. Starting on low speed, mix until totally incorporated, 3 to 4 minutes. Slowly mix in 1/2 cup of cold water, until the mixture almost resembles pâté. Return the bowl to the fridge.
- Take the casing out of the water. Get out a large sheet pan. Attach the sausage-stuffing tube you'll be using. Place the open end of the casing onto the tube, pushing until you almost reach the end of the tube. At the end of the casing, make a loose tie you can let some air out of later with ease. Turn on the machine and start feeding the meat mixture into the casing. As the casing fills, let the long sausage coil on on the sheet pan. When the filling is used up, remove the air from each end and tie the casing to close.
- Now it's time for twisting: A nice size for a hot dog is about 6 inches so get about 6 inches of hot dog in hand and pinch/twist left or right until you get a nice seal on it. Remember whatever way you twist the hot dog you will have to twist the opposite way ( so if you twist clockwise twist the next link counterclockwise) Do that until the end.
- Bring a large pot of water to a simmer. Add the hot dog links and simmer until they reach an internal temperature of 140°F. Transfer to an ice bath. Once the links are cool, snip between each link to separate the hot dogs. You can reheat (say, on a grill or griddle) and eat them immediately, or wrap and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
- To make the whole-grain mustard: In a glass jar, combine the mustard seeds and vinegar. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours. To a blender, add the soaked seeds, vinegar, sugar, horseradish, and a big pinch of salt. Blend until smooth. Add in water, tablespoon by tablespoon, until you reach your desired consistency should be smooth and easily spreadable (figure up to ½ cup total). Adjust salt to taste.
- Dirty Onions: In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and let fry for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until they start to char. Add the tomato paste mix and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add ⅓ cup of water, then stir in the rest of the ingredients. Simmer for about 5 minutes, until it thickens to a consistency similar to ketchup. Serve warm.
