Bake It Up a Notch is a column by Resident Baking BFF Erin Jeanne McDowell. Each month, she'll help take our baking game to the next level, teaching us all the need-to-know tips and techniques and pointing out all the mistakes to avoid along the way. — Food52
Mini Blueberry Crumb Pies
Yields
12 mini pies
Cook Time
45 minutes
Ingredients
Filling and Finishing
- 2 cups fresh or thawed, drained frozen blueberries
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 pinch freshly grated nutmeg
- 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup old-fashioned oats
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup light or dark brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into ¼-inch cubes
Press-In Cookie Crust
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/4 cup light or dark brown sugar
- 1 large egg yolk, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
Directions
- Make the filling: In a medium pot, toss the blueberries, 1/3 cup granulated sugar, and 1/4 salt to combine. Heat over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the berries start to break down and become juicy, 3 to 5 minutes.
- In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/3 cup granulated sugar with the cornstarch. Sprinkle this mixture over the blueberries and stir to combine. Add the nutmeg and continue to cook until thick bubbles break the surface and the mixture thickens, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Stir in the vanilla and 1 tablespoon butter and mix to combine. Remove the mixture from the heat and let cool completely to room temperature (you can do this quickly by pouring it into a thin layer in a casserole dish or baking sheet).
- Make the crumb topping: In a medium bowl, stir the oats, flour, brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cinnamon to combine. Add the butter and mix until the mixture forms moist clumps.
- Make the crust: In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and brown sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the egg yolk and vanilla and mix to combine. Scrape the bowl well.
- Add the flour and salt and mix to combine. Scrape the bowl well, then add 1 tablespoon water and mix until a smooth cookie dough forms.
- Divide the dough into 12 even pieces. Heat the oven to 350°F/175°C with the oven rack in the center. Lightly grease a 12-cavity standard muffin pan.
- Use your hands to press each piece of dough into one cavity of the muffin pan, aiming to keep it even on the base and sides.
- Divide the blueberry filling between the prepared crusts, filling each about 1/2 inch below the top edge of the crust. Divide the streusel evenly among the pies.
- Transfer the pan to the oven and bake until the crust and streusel are deeply golden, and the blueberry mixture is bubbling, 40 to 45 minutes.
- Use a small offset spatula to run around the outside edge of each pie to help loosen it from the edges. Let the pies cool for 15 to 20 minutes, then remove them from the pan while they are still warm (if you let them cool completely, they will be more likely to stick to the pan — but be careful, they will be softer/prone to crumbling while they are still warm).
- Let the pies cool completely before serving.
