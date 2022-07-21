Trump "was the cancer in the center" of January 6 plot

The Lincoln Project released a new ad on Thursday summarizing the various methods that former President Donald Trump and his associates executed in their plot to nullify President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election and keep Trump in power.

"It was never about voter fraud. It was never a protest. It was always about holding onto power, whatever the cost," the spot begins. "They say in Washington, the truth is hard to pin down, hard to peel pack the layers, that we'd never know the details of Trump's plot to overthrow the election. But the truth is coming out, step by step, drop by drop, fact by fact."

The 60-second spot comes hours ahead of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol's eighth and possibly final public hearing at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night. The Committee is expected to hone in on Trump's alleged 187-minute-long dereliction of his sworn duty to defend the Constitution.

"They planned it – from corrupt White House lawyers, to Republican officers in Congress, to the Fox Newsroom – and it all comes back to him, the mastermind, the cancer in the center of it all, the man who would kill his own vice president to hold onto the White House," the narrator continues, referring to Trump.

The video then cut to a blurb of Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) recalling that Trump was "aware of the rioters' chants" and "responded with this sentiment: 'Mike Pence deserves it.'"

The Never Trump group's communiqué concludes by adding that "because then and now it's always been about one choice: America or Trump."

Watch below or at this link.