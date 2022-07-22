Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner try to "distance" from Trump, don't want to be linked to his politics

A new report has indicated that former President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have reportedly distanced from Trump and are no longer affiliated with his political endeavors.

Ivanka Trump, her husband, and many other Republicans who were closely connected to Trump during his presidency have also distanced from him, Axios reported.

Speaking to The New York Times, a number of sources have revealed that the couple also did not believe the former president's claims of widespread voter fraud after losing the 2020 presidential election. Sources also noted other concerns Kushner had.

"To Mr. Kushner, his father-in-law's decision to turn once again to Mr. Giuliani was a red flag. As far as Mr. Kushner was concerned, Mr. Giuliani was an erratic schemer who had already gotten Mr. Trump impeached once because of his political intriguing in Ukraine, and nothing good would come of the former mayor's involvement in fighting the election results," The New York Times reported.

The report added, "But instead of fighting Mr. Giuliani for Mr. Trump's attention, Mr. Kushner opted out entirely, deciding it was time to focus on his own future, one that would no longer involve the White House."

In addition to shedding light on the couple's take on Trump's "Big Lie," The Times report also shed light on what Ivanka Trump had been doing as angry Trump supporters stormed the U. S Capitol on January 6.

"Ivanka Trump had spent much of the day trying to keep her father from going too far. She had refused to address the rally on the Ellipse but at the last minute was so concerned by her father's anger toward Mr. Pence that she decided to accompany him there in hopes of avoiding a worse clash," The Times reported. "Over the following hours, as rioters rampaged through the Capitol, she ran up and down the stairs in the West Wing from her office to the Oval Office hoping to persuade her father to issue stronger statements calling off the attackers."

In the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection, Kushner reportedly made efforts to garner peace between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence as the former president faced scrutiny and accusations about his alleged involvement in what transpired at the Capitol. However, Trump was reportedly set on "waging war on Mr. Biden and the system, insisting he really won."

However, Kushner made it clear that he refused to be involved with such antics.