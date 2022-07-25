11 totally DIY-able headboard ideas

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

You know by now that a good headboard works wonders in making a room feel more put together and, well . . . more adult. But let's face it, not all headboards are created equal. These days, we're majorly digging those that pack a punch and really add personality to a sleep space. And the good news is that we've found some incredible DIY-friendly options that you'll want to (and should!) replicate in your own home. Whether your style leans boho and minimalist or bright and bold, we've got you covered — read on and pick a favorite.

1. Rustic Moment

Who needs a traditional headboard when you can hang beautiful wood panels behind your bed for some artful flair! This setup is a particularly excellent choice for those who love the rustic aesthetic and are drawn to warm wooden accents.

2. Rainbow Bright

For a little extra oomph, take the same slatted headboard concept as seen above but make it rainbow! Bonus points if you choose to keep the color scheme going on your walls by DIYing a vibrant mural.

3. Geo Glam

Fake a headboard by installing geometric tiles behind your bed. If you're a renter or a serial redecorator, you can achieve the same look by opting for something removable. Feel free to change up the colors or configuration as your heart desires.

4. Sweet Scallops

Squiggly, scalloped designs are everywhere these days. Embrace this playful trend with a headboard that is sure to make a statement, whether it's neutral in hue or a bright, bold color.

5. Fresh Florals

Adhere faux flowers or vines to a standard headboard using a staple gun to add a whimsical touch to any sleep space — absolutely zero green thumb required!

6. Supersized And Stylish

Go tall — headboards that practically touch the ceiling bring that luxe hotel vibe to any bedroom, but better yet, they also help to absorb sound. Sophistication and a peaceful night's sleep? We're all in.

7. Extra Long

Opt for a headboard that extends past the width of your bed to make a major style statement. Better yet, cover it in a patterned fabric that is bound to make you smile every time you walk into your room after a long day. Shades of yellow, anyone?

8. Moody Noodles

Believe it or not, this headboard was actually made from foam pool noodles! If you don't have any left over from your childhood summers, it's easy to snag a bunch online ultra affordably to create the funky bedroom setup of your dreams.

9. Rocking Rattan

Embrace Scandi vibes with an oversized cane headboard that is sizable, yet by no means chaotic-looking, all thanks to its neutral hue. This one was designed to match the natural slope of the bedroom wall.

10. Petite And Peppy

Even a smaller, twin bed deserves to have a statement headboard of its own. This scalloped one is whimsical and cozy, while also bringing a pop of color to the space.

11. Painted Perfection

Add a little more oomph to a standard bed frame by painting an arch on the wall directly behind the headboard. Select your bedding in a corresponding hue, and you're golden.