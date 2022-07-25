Capitol rioter busted after calling FBI hotline to "clear his name"

A Pennsylvania man tried an unusual strategy for avoiding punishment after taking part in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol: He called the FBI hotline using just part of his name.

It didn't work out so well for Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez, 33, of Emmaus, PA. Rodriguez was arrested Friday on charges of illegal entry, disorderly conduct and parading at the Capitol.

Rodriguez had called the FBI National Threat Operations Center on January 22, 2021, as "Samuel Fontanez," according to the FBI criminal complaint against him. He provided his birth date, phone number and address, the report said.

"Fontanez further stated that he called to clear his name surrounding the events at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021," the report stated. "Fontanez further stated that he was at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021, and he was exposed to tear gas and smoke bombs. Fontanez stated he was in the area of the U.S. Capitol building from approximately 2:05 p.m. to 2:22 p.m. Fontanez stated he entered the Capitol building for a short period of time. After he exited the building, he turned around and took a photograph of the Capitol building."

Rodriguez' self-incriminating information was corroborated by fellow rioter Jackson Kostolsky, who had listed Rodriguez in his cell phone as "New Sammy Dose." Kostolsky pleaded guilty last September to misdemeanor charges in connection with the riot.

Rodriguez repeated the allegations against himself in an interview with FBI agents at his home. You can read the FBI statement of facts here.