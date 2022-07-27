Trump goes on lengthy Truth Social tirade over report that DOJ is investigating him

Following a Tuesday night bombshell report from the Washington Post that the Department of Justice has opened a massive criminal probe into Donald Trump's attempt to steal the 2020 presidential election, the former president went on an early morning muti-post tirade on Truth Social.

As expected, after the Post reported that aides to Mike Pence have been providing investigators with insider information about the former president's fake elector plot, Trump began a social media campaign that mainly consisted of pointing fingers all over the place while also pleading, "I was just doing my job as President."

Trump kicked off his morning by writing, "Just more disinformation by the Democrats, like the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the long running Mueller Report, which ended in No Collusion, and so much more. Now that we have found the answers to these crooked, election changing events, why is the Justice Department not prosecuting those responsible? Plenty of time left!"

He then added, "People forget, this is all about a Rigged and Stolen Election. But rather than go after the people that Rigged and Stole it, they go after the people that are seeking Honesty and Truth, and have Freedom of Speech, and many other defenses, on their side! Justice Department should look at The Crime of the Century. Evidence is massive and irrefutable!!!"

The former president also included the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury election fraud investigation in his list of complaints.

"The Georgia phone calls were PERFECT. Many people and lawyers, on both sides, were knowingly on the one call, I assumed the call was taped, there were Zero complaints or angry 'how dare you' charges made during the call, and no 'hang ups' by anyone aggrieved or insulted at what was said." he wrote. "THEY WERE PERFECT CALLS. I was just doing my job as President, and seeking Fairness and the Truth. The Election was Rigged and Stolen!"

After he seemingly spent his fury, he implored his fans to attend a golf tournament he is hosting at Bedminster this weekend, writing, "Just arrived in Bedminster for the big LIV Tour Golf Tournament. Record money to winners, great excitement. Come on out on Friday, Saturday or Sunday to watch the great play by the best players!"