Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas

The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states.

Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.

Business Insider reported about the effort encouraged by former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., who was kicked out of office in 2006 by nearly 18 points. But that loss doesn't mean that he can't force his will on the rest of the country.

Speaking at the Dec. 2021 American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) policy summit, Santorum explained that he and his allies want to remake the U.S. into a solidly conservative nation.

"You take this grenade and you pull the pin, you've got a live piece of ammo in your hands," Santorum explained in audio captured by the Center for Media and Democracy. "34 states — if every Republican legislator votes for this, we have a constitutional convention."

Insider conducted interviews with a dozen people involved in the constitutional convention movement, revealing just how well-funded it is, partially through cryptocurrency.

"This isn't an exercise, either. State lawmakers are invited to huddle in Denver starting on Sunday to learn more about the inner workings of a possible constitutional convention at Academy of States 3.0, the third installment of a boot camp preparing state lawmakers 'in anticipation of an imminent Article V Convention,'" said the report.

The conservatives aim to change the constitution so that it would eliminate national education requirements, making it harder for any territory to garner statehood, eliminate many federal environmental standards, and make it difficult or impossible for someone like Anthony Fauci to ever work for decades within the government.

While Santorum is one of the supporters, the others are strong MAGA activists like Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., John Eastman and Fox network hosts Sean Hannity and Mark Levin.

"It's the most extraordinary thing in my career that I've ever been a part of," Eastman said in a video published by the convention simulation group. "The process actually works."

The constitutional convention activists are meeting on Sunday, ahead of the National Conference of State Legislatures national meeting.

"The group boldly forecasts that a new constitutional convention could take place in 24 months and quotes former President Barack Obama in emphasizing, 'You can't change Washington from the inside,'" said the report.

Even if it doesn't happen in the next two years, it's something that these leaders are pressing forward.

Read the full revelations in Insider's deeply researched piece.