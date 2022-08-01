Kari Lake implicates Cindy McCain and George Soros in "plot to destroy America"

On Steve Bannon's right-wing podcast, Lake suggested McCain and George Soros "want a globalist agenda"

By David Edwards

Published August 1, 2022 3:00AM (EDT)

Republican governor candidate for Arizona Kari Lake points to the crowd at a rally for former President Donald Trump at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. The rally marks Trump's first of the midterm election year with races for both the U.S. Senate and governor in Arizona this year. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Republican governor candidate for Arizona Kari Lake points to the crowd at a rally for former President Donald Trump at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. The rally marks Trump's first of the midterm election year with races for both the U.S. Senate and governor in Arizona this year. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Arizona candidate for governor Kari Lake implicated Cindy McCain in a plot to destroy America with liberal billionaire George Soros.

While appearing on a Saturday edition of Steve Bannon's right-wing podcast, Lake suggested that Republicans fear her more than Democrats.

"It just shows you how dangerous the RINO-class of the Republican Party is," she complained. "I believe they're in cahoots basically with the [George] Soros types on the left. And this is why they stabbed President Trump in the back on the fourth of November and we remember that."

"This is the Cindy McCain branch of the Republican Party," the candidate continued. "They're not Republicans. They're globalists and they want -- I think they want an end to America. They want a globalist agenda, a new world order, whatever you want to call it."

She concluded: "And we want America. We want our Constitution and we want our constitutional rights intact. And that's what they're afraid of."

Lake said that this year's election would be the "last gasp of the McCain machine."

"They're literally watching it slide away," she explained. "This is their last stand."

Cindy McCain's daughter Meghan recently referred to Lake as "trash" after she attacked Sen. John McCain's legacy.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice:


By David Edwards

MORE FROM David Edwards

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Cindy Mccain George Soros Kari Lake Partner Raw Story

Trending Articles from Salon