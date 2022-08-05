Dick Cheney calls Trump a coward in campaign ad for Liz Cheney

Former Vice President Dick Cheney appeared in a new campaign ad for his daughter – Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) – who is facing a tough reelection fight ahead of her state's August 16th Republican primary.

Cheney serves as the co-chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, which has placed her at odds with the GOP.

The 60-second spot, which was released on Thursday, features the elder Cheney tearing into ex-President Donald Trump for his efforts to steal the 2020 election, as well as his pathological dishonesty.

"In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn't lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know it," Cheney said.

Cheney also praised the Congresswoman's willingness to put the country ahead of her party and her political career.

"Lynn and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what's right, honoring her oath to the Constitution, when so many in our party are too scared to do so. Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office. And she will succeed," Cheney continued. "I am Dick Cheney. I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you will too."

