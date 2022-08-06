This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

The elusive toaster strudel is a deep-rooted memory from my '90s childhood. Warm, flaky, and served with a packet of icing that taught me my first piping skills — I'll remember it forever. This year, I finally tackled making my own version — and I'll never go back! This version is super simple: cream cheese + brown sugar. Customize it to fit your favorite flavors by adding spices, citrus zest, or a dollop of jam, if you'd like. If you want to imitate the packaged stuff, skip the optional folds I recommend in step 4 — but if you're as big a fan of flakes as I am, the end result is delightfully worth it. — Erin Jeanne McDowell

Watch this recipe

Brown Sugar & Cream Cheese "Toaster Strudel"

Yields 6 pastries Prep Time 2 hours Cook Time 40 minutes