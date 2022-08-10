This DIY toaster strudel with a super-flaky crust and jammy filling is the stuff of childhood dreams

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

My childhood memories of toaster strudel still haunt me. I coveted this treat from the freezer section FIERCELY, and the nostalgia has fueled a deep dive into making my very own. This version is filled with jam, and you could use any flavor you like; just be sure it's fairly smooth. If it's noticeably chunky, blend it up in a food processor or blender to smooth it out. If you want to imitate the packaged stuff, skip the optional folds I recommend in step 4 — but if you're as big a fan of flakes as I am, the end result is delightfully worth it. — Erin Jeanne McDowell

Jammy "Toaster Strudel"

Yields 6 pastries Prep Time 2 hours Cook Time 40 minutes