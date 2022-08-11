Trump supporters plan to protest outside of FBI headquarters this weekend

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are planning a protest outside the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation this weekend -- but some are already suspicious that they're being set up.

The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo reports that the far-right Gateway Pundit website has started promoting a pro-Trump rally directly outside the FBI's headquarters in Washington D.C. to "protest the out-of-control FBI and its actions against President Trump."

However, Petrizzo writes that many pro-Trump commenters are expressing skepticism that the rally is a legitimate protest and are instead speculating that it's an elaborate trap enacted by the Deep State.

"If this Nam [Vietnam] vet needs goes to D.C., it will be with a semi-auto pitchfork!" wrote one pro-Trump commenter.

"Beware of possible FBI agents urging rebellion," wrote another.

Fox News reported on Wednesday afternoon that FBI agents have seen an uptick in violent threats in the wake of the agency executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week.

The FBI this week executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago reportedly because Department of Justice officials had probable cause to believe Trump was illegally housing classified documents within the resort.