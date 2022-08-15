Mary Trump points towards Jared Kushner as FBI informant

During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, claimed there are a multitude of reasons to believe that Jared Kushner is the FBI informant working with the Justice Department before the Mar-a-Lago search -- possibly to avoid a criminal investigation of his own.

Agreeing with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that there is something suspicious about the fact there is no hint that the DOJ is scrutinizing Kushner's $2 billion business deal with the Saudis, the ex-president's niece said that should raise red flags for her uncle.

"We need to look at the potential pool of people which would be very, very small that would benefit from -- potentially benefit from -- the documents that Donald allegedly stole," she suggested. "You have to look seriously at Jared Kushner in that instance because, first of all, he was not supposed to get security clearance and that decision by top security professionals was overridden."

"He recently got $2 billion from the Saudi government to fund this hedge fund company he started," she continued. "Nobody has been asking tough questions about why wasn't he supposed to get a security clearance? Why was that overridden? Also, why haven't we heard anything from this guy for months now?"

"So let me just take what you've said and put it back this way," host Witt interjected. "Would it mean that by cooperating with the government Jared Kushner or someone in his world would then be immune or at least escape, you know, further investigation, any prosecution if he did anything wrong, maybe, if he did something wrong?"

"Yeah, two things: first of all we know how this works," Trump replied. "We know they always want to get the bigger fish. So, if somebody like Jared is in a position to see that he might be in a lot of trouble, there's really only one person who has more power, more interest than he does in these documents, right?"

"The other thing we need to remember about Donald's relationship with his children and probably with his son-in-law," she continued. "It's entirely conditional and transactional. The point at which one party begins to realize that there is nothing in it for him or her anymore is the point at which they part ways.'

Watch below: