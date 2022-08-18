Capri Sun has been recalled because it’s diluted with cleaning solution

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Here comes the sun and I say, it's actually not all right. More than five thousand cases of Capri Sun — 5,760 to be exact — have been recalled due to possible contamination of cleaning solution. While I respect Kraft Heinz's rigorous attempt to deep clean their production facilities, I think even Danny Tanner would agree that this takes it one step too far. According to Kraft Heinz, which owns Capri Sun, among other food brands from my childhood like Ore-Ida, Jello-O, and Kool-Aid, the "all natural" juice packs were taken off shelves after customers complained that Wild Cherry tasted off.

Upon further investigation, the company found that, no, it wasn't the essence of "Tame Cherry" causing the funky flavor but rather, that a "diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories." At this time, there have been no reports of illnesses, hospitalizations, or deaths. Fruit punch lovers, fear not — only Wild Cherry-flavored Capri Sun was impacted by this sanitary flub.

So how can you tell if you have contaminated product? Only the 6.6-ounce size pouches of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend have been recalled; the packaging includes individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons. The "Best When Used By" date on the products is June 25, 2023. If you'd like to cross-reference the manufacturer code on your own product with the contaminated product, check out the full Kraft Heinz statement here. (If you're wondering, Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards, according to a press release).

In the meantime, you can make your own version of homemade Capri Sun using just five ingredients: water, lemon juice, sugar, fresh strawberries, and kiwis. As for the signature drink pouches, you can buy those too. Take them to the beach or, realistically, your next birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese (and invite me, please).

Recipe: Capri Sun