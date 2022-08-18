Fox News panel freaks out after book-banning crusade leads to Bible being pulled from Texas schools

A panel of Fox News hosts expressed outrage on Thursday after one Texas school district temporarily removed the Bible for review during a push by conservatives to ban certain school books.

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany reported the news on the Outnumbered program. She said Anne Frank's diary is also facing review. In total, about 40 books are being reviewed by the Texas district.

Hosts of the Fox News program argued that the review should be limited to books with gay and transgender themes.

"The Bible, the most read book in human history," McEnany remarked, "Over the last 50 years, nearly 4 billion copies have been sold. Compare that to Harry Potter, which is number three at 400 million."

"Not only that, foundation of the world's largest religion," she continued. "A classic historical text. If you don't believe it in the religious context, at least it can be appreciated in that context. But that's the one we're removing!"

"What's so difficult to digest here is that the whim of a few has such an impact on the many," co-host Emily Compagno said. "This is literature that this school should be exposed to. And yet because someone else said we're going to review it again, all of the sudden it's back under review."

"The fact that because one person or three people put the Bible on the list [is] absolutely horrifying," she continued. "And this is when the school administrators need to step up and say absolutely not."

She added: "Because the default here as well is if someone subjected it to review, then it's automatically taken off the shelf while they decide. But every day without the Bible is a day lost!"

McEnany agreed and said that only "new" books should be banned.

"Even though I'm in general not for canceling books," she insisted. "Students need to see and understand the holocaust, slavery, human atrocities and the world's history."

"Taking the Bible out of schools then furthers the political goal that we know already exists," co-host Harris Faulkner opined. "They want to, on one side of the political aisle, remove things like, you know, the pledge of allegiance and things that have the word God and so on and so forth."

"And why remove it while you're talking about it?" she wondered. "Why can't you leave it up because you can't replace the learning -- whatever the book is -- you can't replace what was gone, except for the sex pictures, because those are not things kindergarteners through third grade should be practicing. But historic books, you can't replace that learning why it's on a back shelf."

"Exactly!" McEnany chimed in. "You've got to learn your history."

The Christian Bible contains numerous examples of strong sexual content and graphic violence.

Watch the video below from Fox News.