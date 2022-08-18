Trump unleashes late-night Truth Social tirade as Georgia DA closes in

Former President Donald Trump is posting vintage rants attacking investigators on his Truth Social platform.

In a late-night tirade, the former president lashed out against the Fulton County District Attorney's Office just hours after Rudy Giuliani testified before a special grand jury that's probing the Trump campaign's efforts to illegally remain in power despite losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

"So, let me get this straight!" Trump's rant began. "In the Great State of Georgia, if you want to challenge or protest Election results in any way, shape, or form (despite the fact that in Atlanta, murders and crime are the highest in the Nation, with many people dying each month - at numbers never seen before), they will charge you and put you in jail. But if you kill people, you will quickly be set free to murder again. Isn't there something 'slightly' wrong with this scenario? A PERFECT PHONE CALL!"

In fact, the grand jury is not proving Trump's efforts to challenge the election results, but is rather investigating incidents such as his phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he pushed for Raffensperger to "find" 12,000 votes and "recalculate" the final vote tally.

In a separate post, the former president attacked the Washington Post for reporting that he was having trouble finding top-notch legal representation, as he is currently relying in part on a lawyer who previously worked as general counsel for a parking garage company.

"The WAPO story that 'Trump is scrambling to add seasoned lawyers' to the Mar-a-Lago Raid case is, as usual, FAKE NEWS," he wrote. "I already have excellent and experienced lawyers - am very happy with them. This is highly political prosecutorial misconduct, I have not been charged with anything and, most importantly, I did nothing wrong. Thank you!"