Trump complains about classified docs: “I don’t understand why I can’t have these things”

Former President Donald Trump said he doesn't understand why he can't have classified and top secret documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to a report.

A source told The Wall Street Journal that Trump wants the FBI to return about two dozen boxes that included 11 sets of classified information.

"He has said, 'People put this stuff in their library. How can they put it in their library if it has to go back to the Archives? I don't understand why I can't have these things,' " the source said.

The search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate came after the former president refused to return documents belonging to the National Archives.

Trump has claimed that he declassified all of the documents but has not presented any evidence of the declassification.