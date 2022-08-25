When does "Thursday Night Football" start on Prime Video?

"Thursday Night Football" is coming to Amazon Prime subscribers this year as the broadcast staple makes the leap to streaming. Thursday, Aug. 25 will be a dress rehearsal of sorts for the program as the preseason game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers will be available to stream exclusively on the platform.

Attached to "TNF" are Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit with Deadline reporting that "Amazon has hired other established talent both in front of and behind the camera."

Viewers will also be able to indulge in a range of features like unlimited DVR recording, alternate broadcasts, and the X-Ray technology longtime Prime Video users are accustomed to when watching movies or television shows. The latter feature will enable viewers to check out statistics and game information right on the screen including who scored a touchdown and how fast they did so.

Live video from the game will also be hosted at the top of Amazon.com which is certain to grab the attention of Amazon users contemplating tuning into "Thursday Night Football" on the platform.

When does the show's first official episode kick off? Here's what we know!

"Thursday Night Football" premiere date on Prime Video

"TNF" begins broadcasting on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be the first match up of 15 available a year. Amazon has locked up this deal for 11 years.

If you prefer watching in more of community setting like a sports bar, hotel, restaurant, etc. don't worry too much about losing Thursday night viewing.

Amazon and DirecTV have struck a multi-year deal to broadcast Thursday Night Football in over "300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, casinos and sports books, retail shops and services, and other out-of-home venues across the U.S.," Deadline reports.

This includes more than 1,000 national chains. It'll also be carried in local mom-and-pop locations, so there will be plenty of opportunities to watch Prime Video's 15 games a year in an establishment surrounded by fellow fans.