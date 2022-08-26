"See" season 3 arrives Aug. 26 to the Apple TV+ streaming platform, are you ready for it? The Jason Momoa series left fans to deal with a huge cliffhanger after an action-packed duel. Needless to say, we can't wait to see what happens next! How many episodes will be in "See" Season 3 and when will each episode be released? We have all the details for you here!

From the Maghra reveal to the battle with Baba Voss, it was all super exciting (and also stressing), but we're ready for it all to continue. Not to mention, this upcoming season is the final one in the series! How will is all end? There's only one way to find out. But before we dive into the "See" season 3 episode schedule, let's check out the teaser trailer.

"See" Season 3 episode release schedule

Season 3, just like the first two seasons, will include eight episodes. Now, for being the final season to conclude all events, I was expecting more episodes, but I'll take what I can get. It'll be an exciting eight weeks, that's for sure. Here is when each episode of "See" season premieres:

Episode 1, Aug. 26

Episode 2, Sept. 2

Episode 3, Sept. 9

Episode 4, Sept. 16

Episode 5, Sept. 23

Episode 6, Sept. 30

Episode 7, Oct. 7

Episode 8, Oct. 14

As you can see (no pun intended), the episode titles have not yet been revealed. We should learn the titles soon enough as we get closer to the premiere. Also, you'll notice that only the first episode will be available to stream on Aug. 26 when Apple TV+ (and a few other streaming services) typically release the first two-three episodes of a series. For "See" Season 1, the first two episodes became available on premiere night, but Season 2 only gave us one and season 3 will follow.

The Apple TV+ series stars Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, Here Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Nesta Cooper, Dave Bautista and more.