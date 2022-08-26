CNN's Elie Honig absolutely shredded former President Donald Trump's legal team on Friday when discussing their stumbles in trying to defend their client in court.

While talking with CNN host John Berman, Honig went through Trump lawyers' recent request to have an independent third party go through all the documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month to determine if any of them are covered by executive privilege.

Honig said that the request itself was not remarkable -- but that the Trump team's incompetence in trying to make it was.

"The problem is Trump's legal team just blew it," he said. "The filing is a mess. Procedurally, the lawyering was so bad it was hard to look at, it made my teeth hurt."

Honig then explained how this wasn't just his personal opinion alone, as the judge who reviewed the filing threw it back in the Trump lawyers' faces.

"The judge... rejected it!" he said. "She basically said why now, this motion is coming too early, why me, why not the other judge and what exactly do you want? I think they were fairly clear about what they wanted. The judge said, 'Go back to the drawing board, do it right this time, file by Friday.'"

